NYC’s largest indoor Himalayan Festival returns to Woodside this Sunday

Nov. 14, 2024 By Queens Post News Team

The Tibetan Community Center in Woodside will host the 9th annual Ngatso Fest, New York City’s largest indoor Himalayan festival.

Scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 17, this annual celebration brings together members of the Tibetan and Himalayan communities in Queens, offering a full day of cultural immersion from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Ngatso Fest has become a beloved tradition in New York City, especially within the Queens neighborhood, which is home to a significant Tibetan and Himalayan population. These communities, which include Tibetans, Nepalese, Bhutanese, and other groups from the Himalayan region, have been steadily growing in Queens. Events like Ngatso Fest provide an essential platform for the community to share their heritage with a wider audience, while also giving Himalayan Americans an opportunity to celebrate and preserve their customs.

The festival shares cultural ties with Queens’ popular Momo Crawl, an annual event celebrating the Himalayan dumpling, or momo. Held in Jackson Heights, the Momo Crawl showcases traditional Himalayan foods and draws crowds eager to sample diverse flavors. Together, Ngatso Fest and the Momo Crawl highlight Queens as a hub for Himalayan culture.

Attendees of this year’s festival can expect a range of attractions, including artisanal products crafted by local Himalayan vendors, traditional performances showcasing music and dance, and an array of authentic food and drinks from the region. The festival will also feature educational workshops, games, and entertainment for all ages.

Previous Ngatso Fests have drawn hundreds of attendees from across New York, with a mix of locals and visitors eager to experience the Himalayan region’s unique crafts, cuisine, and traditions. Each year, the festival has expanded, adding new activities and attracting more vendors, performers, and artisans from the community.

The Tibetan Community Center is located at 32-01 57th St. in Woodside. For those planning to attend, Ngatso Fest is accessible by public transportation, including multiple subway lines, bus routes, and an onsite Citi Bike station. Additional information is available at ngatso.com or by contacting the event organizers at (917) 355-2941.