NYCHA Woodside Houses gets pedestrian safety upgrades with new sidewalks and ramps

González-Rojas, Won's representatives and advocates gather at the Woodside Houses complex. Photo: Julie Won Instagram.

March 6, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas and representatives from the office of Council Member Julie Won joined the New York City Department of Design and Construction (DDC) and the Woodside Houses Tenants Association Friday afternoon to celebrate several crucial sidewalk upgrades at the NYCHA Woodside Houses complex.

González-Rojas and Won celebrated the completion of pedestrian ramps, ADA curb cuts, and repaved sidewalks at the Woodside Housing complex. The project included 16,660 square feet of sidewalk upgrades, five ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps, 10 new hydrant fenders, 466 feet of steel face curb, and 913 feet of concrete curb.

Elected officials and advocates gathered outside 50-53 Newtown Rd. in Woodside for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new upgrades on Friday, Feb. 28.

Funding for the project was provided by the mayoral administration’s $8.8 million project to improve and install sidewalks, adjacent curbs and pedestrian ramps in several locations throughout Queens, with the Woodside project costing $378,585.

Won said in a statement that the upgrades will help make sidewalks and public spaces safer for the local community.

“Our neighbors, especially seniors and parents with young children, will be able to walk safely thanks to the new sidewalk, curbs, and ADA improvements at the Woodside Houses,” Won said in a statement. “From rat mitigation to addressing the urgent infrastructure needs at the Woodside Houses, I will continue to fight for improvements and investments for public housing residents. Thank you to NYC DDC, and I look forward to seeing more crucial infrastructure upgrades at NYCHAs in my district.”

González-Rojas, meanwhile, said the upgrades are a reminder that the residents of the Woodside Houses complex play and other communities across the city are entitled to live in safe, dignified conditions.

“Safe pathways ensure that especially the families, older adults, and those with mobility challenges within the Woodside Houses community can simply be safer in their community,” González-Rojas said in a statement. “We must relentlessly advocate for our neighbors and hold New York City accountable to fulfilling their side of the deal. All New Yorkers have the right to live in safe, dignified conditions.”

