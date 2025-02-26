NYC suspends alternate side parking for Losar on Feb. 28 under new law by CM Julie Won

Feb. 25, 2025 By Shane O’Brien.

Council Member Julie Won has successfully introduced legislation to suspend alternate side parking on Losar, also known as Tibetan New Year.

The date of Losar varies each year according to the Tibetan lunar calendar. This year, Losar is celebrated from Feb. 28 to March 2. Losar celebrations typically extend for several days, with preparations beginning weeks in advance.

Alternate side parking will be suspended on Feb. 28, the first day of Losar, under the newly passed legislation.

Won welcomed the recent passage of the Losar Bill Intro.100 in the City Council, stating that the law does not only suspend alternate side parking on Tibetan New Year but also increases civic and political power for Tibetan and Himalayan groups across the city.

In a video posted on social media alongside the Tibetan Community of NY&NJ, Won said the Losar street parking bill would help educate and raise awareness about the Himalayan and Tibetan Buddhist communities.

Won’s district, which includes Woodside and Sunnyside, is home to one of the largest Tibetan and Himalayan communities in New York City, with Tibetan businesses, community centers, and religious institutions playing a vital role in the area.

The bill, which had 42 co-sponsors, including 39 council members and three borough presidents, was unanimously passed by the council and represents a celebration of immigrants living in the city at a time of fear and uncertainty, Won said.

“Now, over 61,000 Tibetan Buddhists in our district and across New York City can celebrate their most important holiday without having to worry about moving their cars or getting a parking ticket,” Won said in a statement.

“At a time when there is so much fear and uncertainty as a result of federal immigration policies, our bill sends a message that we support, recognize, and celebrate immigrants who live in our sanctuary city—including those who have sought refuge from persecution in their home country like the Tibetan community.”

Alternate Side Parking, a key component of New York City’s street cleaning system, typically requires residents to move their vehicles on designated days.

A financial impact report carried out by the City Council has found that the city will forego approximately $450,000 due to the suspension of alternate side parking on Losar due to a loss of fines associated with alternate parking regulations.

NBC New York previously found that the city loses hundreds of thousands of dollars for every day that alternate side parking is suspended.

The new law adds Losar to the list of holidays recognized for alternate side parking suspensions, joining Christmas, Eid Ul-Fitr, and Diwali as officially acknowledged cultural and religious observances.