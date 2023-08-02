You are reading

Man sought for shouting anti-Asian remarks, assaulting 7-train rider at Queensboro Plaza in LIC: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly yelled anti-Asian rhetoric before punching out a 7 train rider in Queensboro Plaza last month. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Aug. 2, 2023 By Bill Parry

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an unprovoked attack in which the perpetrator allegedly shouted anti-Asian remarks at a 7-train rider before assaulting him at the Queensboro Plaza subway station in Long Island City last month.

The 31-year-old male victim was standing in the mezzanine level at the Queensboro Plaza South subway station just after noon on Saturday, July 22, when he was approached by a stranger who began shouting anti-Asian statements before striking the victim in the left side of his face several times with a closed fist, police said.

The assailant ran off to parts unknown and the victim sustained bruising and pain to the left side of his face but refused medical attention at the crime scene, according to authorities.

Photo courtesy of NYPD

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect that showed him coming through the turnstile at the station.

He is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old and has a dark complexion. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jean jacket, black shorts, white socks, white and black sneakers and a white baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

