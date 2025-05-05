You are reading

Man attacked with knife handle aboard 7 train in Woodside early Monday: NYPD

NYPD investigates a violent early morning assault aboard a Manhattan-bound 7 train near the 69th Street station in Woodside. Via Google Maps

May 5, 2025 By Dean Moses and Queens Post News Team

A man was assaulted with the butt of a knife aboard a Manhattan-bound 7 train in Woodside early Monday morning, according to the NYPD.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:40 a.m. on May 5 as the train approached the 69th Street station. Police said the suspect, who remains unidentified, was acting erratically and yelling near a 38-year-old male passenger before the situation escalated.

According to police, the suspect punched the victim in the face and then struck him multiple times in the head with the handle of a knife. The injured man exited the train at the Woodside–61st Street station, where he was met by emergency responders. The suspect remained on board.

The victim was transported by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital with a laceration to the head. His condition is not considered life-threatening.

The case is being investigated by the 108th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 20. No arrests have been made, and police have not released a description of the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

