Major World to unveil new showroom on Northern Blvd, to hold grand opening event this weekend

Sept. 22, 2023 By Christian Murray

The owners of a large auto dealership on Northern Boulevard have built a new showroom and are holding a grand opening event this weekend.

Major World, which is located at 43-40 Northern Blvd., has constructed a new facility that has replaced its existing building. The building has gone up on the adjoining site.

The new showroom is much larger than its previous building and houses the dealership’s main offices and car preparation area. The facility is being used as a Chevrolet dealership and the latest Chevrolet models are now on display.

The company’s pre-owned vehicles are being kept behind the new showroom. Major World is best known for its large selection of pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models.

Major World is hosting a grand opening celebration to mark the opening from Friday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 24 (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) with food trucks providing Mexican, Halal and Greek food–as well as beverages. The company will also be handing out lottery tickets and offering deals on its vehicles.

Entertainment will be provided on site by local radio stations.

The new showroom has been a long time coming.

“The new building has been in the works for nearly a decade,” said Adam Cohen, who co-owns Major World. “The existing building went up in the 1980s and has aged. The new building is modern and will help enhance our customer experience.”

The building is two stories and features modern amenities—such as a multimedia center and high-end offices—as well as large windows providing natural lighting.

Cohen said that the auto industry in New York remains strong and that Major World has a wide customer base beyond just the five boroughs.

The dealership has a national and regional customer base due to the Internet. Furthermore, the fleet of vehicles on the road in New York is aging and needs to be replaced.

Cohen said that the supply of new and used vehicles at dealerships such as Major World has grown since the pandemic although supply challenges do remain.

The existing Major World building is scheduled to be demolished. However, the company has not determined a date.