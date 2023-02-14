You are reading

Longtime Sunnyside resident robbed on way home from work: NYPD

A longtime Sunnyside resident was beaten and robbed by three suspects while walking home from work early Sunday (Photo: Google Maps)

Feb. 14, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A longtime Sunnyside resident was beaten and robbed by three suspects while walking home from work early Sunday morning, Feb. 12.

The 62-year-old victim, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years and wishes to remain anonymous, was walking along 44th Street between Skillman and Barnett Ave. when three unidentified suspects approached him from behind and attacked him at around 2:10 a.m., according to police.

The victim was smacked in the face and pushed to the ground by the assailants when he was outside 39-37 44th St., cops said.

The alleged preparators then stole his backpack and fled the scene in an unknown direction, the NYPD said.

The victim suffered a bloody nose as well as heavy facial bruising and swelling. He also has scrapes on his knees from hitting the ground, according to his daughter who contacted the Queens/Sunnyside Post.

“We are all shocked and scared,” his daughter said.

The victim’s bag contained his phone, cash, credit cards, and his driver’s license, she said.

He had just finished his shift working at a local restaurant on Queens Boulevard when he was attacked, the man’s daughter said.

She said the three suspects had followed him from the corner of Skillman Avenue and 44th Street before attacking him from behind.

It is the first time he has been involved in such an incident while living in Sunnyside, she said.

“He is very shaken of course but is doing better than we had hoped,” she said.

“[The incident] has me wondering how we can make the streets safer for Sunnyside residents.”

2 Comments

Gary Wedow

This is horrible, a hard working person coming home from work in a ‘safe’ neighborhood! I hope they catch these perps. Stepping up vigilance, and reaching out to neighbors. Sunnyside is stronger than these low lifes.

