Long-haired assailant sought for groping 7 train rider at Sunnyside subway station: NYPD

May 27, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are looking for a long-haired suspect who menaced a 7 train rider as she was exiting the 46th Street-Bliss Street subway station on Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside on the night of Wednesday, May 21.

The 40-year-old woman was walking down the stairs to Bliss Street Plaza at around 10:30 p.m., when the stranger approached the victim from behind and slapped her rear end. The perpetrator ran back to the platform and boarded a 7 train in an unknown direction, police said Sunday. The victim was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a medium complexion, long, curly black hair, a beard, and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark short-sleeved button-down shirt with white designs, tan pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through May 18, the 108th Precinct has reported two dozen sex crimes so far in 2025, one fewer than the 25 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 4%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes have escalated in the precinct with 31 reported so far this year, 15 more than the 16 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 93.8%, according to CompStat.