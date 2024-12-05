Local art meets history: Sunnyside arts and crafts fair returns Saturday, Dec. 7

Dec. 5, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

The annual pre-holiday arts and crafts fair hosted by Sunnyside Artists and Queen of Angels Church is set to return this Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The “Local Art Meets History” event will showcase 40 Queens-based artists and celebrate significant milestones: Sunnyside Gardens’ centennial, Queen of Angels Church’s 70th anniversary, and Sunnyside Artists’ 17th year.

Held at the historic parish hall of Queen of Angels Church, located at the corner of 44th Street and Skillman Avenue, the fair offers free admission and is fully wheelchair accessible. It traditionally features an eclectic mix of handmade art, jewelry, textiles, pottery, photography, and more, along with a mini art contest and historical displays.

Celebrating Art and History

To honor Sunnyside Gardens’ 100th anniversary, a new booth titled “Appreciate Queens History” will feature unique artifacts, including the original boxing bell from the Sunnyside Garden sports arena and a 19th-century French silk wedding dress linked to Neziah Bliss’ family. Historian Jeffrey Kroessler’s book on Sunnyside Gardens, illustrated by Laura Heim, will also be displayed, with copies available for a raffle.

Three awards will recognize contributions to preserving local history: John Sisc for his tireless dedication, Dorothy Morehead for her lifetime of advocacy, and Kroessler for his scholarly work.

Returning Favorites and Newcomers

Fairgoers can look forward to the return of several beloved exhibitors, including Ann Cofta, whose early works now command six times their original prices, and Michael Gurrado, known for his intricately carved wood pieces. Also returning are Kathy Scalzo with her bee honey products, Syeda Quamar’s ornaments, and Lisa O’Hara’s photography and digital art. Other popular names include Bonita Kline, who brings both ceramics and textiles, and Brandon Mosley, whose holiday cards were a sell-out last year.

Among the ten first-time exhibitors are painter Cecile Hastie, ceramicist Henry Hook, and jewelry maker Melissa Leung.

Community Favorites and Festive Features

A staple since 2007, a free glass of wine will be offered to visitors, courtesy of Anthony Lodati of Lowery Wine & Liquors, a business with roots as a 1930s speakeasy. The “Patron of the Arts Café” will be hosted by Floribella, the area’s newest Ecuadorian restaurant, featuring dishes like Caesar salad and Chicken Francese that have already earned praise from locals.

Raffles organized by Debby Farley will include prizes donated by local businesses, such as gift certificates from Fresh’n’Save, Food Universe, Bliss Vintage & Handmade, and Leonardo’s Pizza, as well as a bottle of Veuve Clicquot from Stanley Kurtz.

A Neighborhood Affair

Visitors can also participate in a mini art contest on the theme “What I Wish to Remember,” with a cash prize sponsored by Juan Arache of The Sugar Room.

With its blend of art, history, and community spirit, the Sunnyside Artists’ annual fair continues to be a cherished neighborhood tradition.