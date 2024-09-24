Council Member Julie Won hosts South Korean delegation at City Hall, talks economic and social policies

Sept. 24, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Council Member Julie Won hosted a delegation of six elected officials from the Gwangju Metropolitan Council in South Korea at New York City Hall on Monday to share insights about policies and programs related to a wide range of topics.

Won, who represents the 26th District in Western Queens—covering Long Island City, Sunnyside, Astoria, and Woodside—met with a six-member delegation to discuss a range of topics. Born in Korea, Won became one of New York’s first Korean-American Council Members when she was elected in 2021. During the meeting, she addressed key issues such as small businesses, contracting, affordable housing, mental health, and economic development. Won also gave the delegation a tour of City Hall.

She was joined by New York State Assemblymember Grace Lee, City Council Majority Leader Amanda Farías, Council Member Linda Lee and a South Korean representative from Council Member Sandra Ung’s office for the occasion.

Won said it was an honor to host the delegation and discuss New York City Council’s strategies to build affordable housing and help small businesses contract with the city.

“As one of the first Korean American Council Members, having a chance to share knowledge with other legislators from my home country is a joy,” Won said in a statement.

Gwangiu is located in the southwest of Korea and is the sixth-largest city in the country by population. The delegation included representatives of the Seogu, Bukgu and Gwangsangu districts, which are all located within the Gwangiu city limits.

The six-member delegation included Eun-ji Chae, deputy speaker of the Gwangju Metropolitan Council; Council Member Sunhun Kang of the Gwangju Metropolitan Council; Council Members Hyeongju An and Hyungmi Kim of the Gwangju Seogu Council; Council Member Junghoon Shin of the Gwangju Bukgu Council; and Council Member Hansol Kang of the Gwangju Gwangsangu Council.

Farías noted that she has hosted delegations from all over the world while serving as Majority Leader, including Denmark, Taiwan and South Korea, and said it was important to forge connections with councils around the world.

“As a leader for the most diverse city in the world, I look forward to building stronger relationships where we can better serve our constituents and share our best practices,” Farías said in a statement.

Council Member Sandra Ung welcomed the visit of the delegation, stating that her district is primarily made up of Korean immigrant-owned small businesses that have benefitted from targeted programs and initiatives. Ung believes that the same programs can be adopted by city councils across the globe.

“Many of the challenges these small businesses face are universal, and international partnerships such as these provide an invaluable opportunity to learn from one another and grow together,” Ung said in a statement, adding that forming partnerships with councils around the world can also help improve cultural ties and mutual understanding as well as supporting economic development.

Council Member Lee, who chairs the Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addictions, said yesterday that the City Council must help break the stigma and shame that older generations of Korean-Americans feel when seeking mental health services.