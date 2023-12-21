Illegal use of blow torch caused raging inferno at Sunnyside apartment building: FDNY

Dec. 21, 2023 By Bill Parry

FDNY fire marshals have determined that Wednesday’s massive 5-alarm fire in a Sunnyside apartment building, which left 450 residents displaced, was caused by the illegal use of a blow torch.

The blaze erupted at around noon in a 6th floor apartment at 43-09 47th Ave., after it was sparked by a contractor who was using an unauthorized blow torch to heat lead paint on a metal closet door frame inside the vacant apartment.

The worker attempted to put out the flames but failed, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire then traveled up the walls and into a cuckold where it rapidly spread to other apartments on the 6th floor.

The FDNY responded to a call at 12:02 p.m., as the rapidly-moving fire consumed multiple units on the top floor of the six-story building. A fifth alarm was transmitted at 1:15 p.m., bringing the total number of units to 44 with 198 firefighters and EMS personnel.

The inferno was finally brought under control at 4:35 p.m., according to the FDNY. No one died in the fire, but 450 residents from 107 apartments were forced to leave the building. Inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings issued a Full Vacate Order for the entire premises after they observed severe fire damage throughout the complex, including windows and large sections of the roof removed, exposing interiors of the building to the elements, according to DOB officials.

A sidewalk shed will be erected around the entire building, and all entrances will be sealed for compliance. The American Red Cross began providing emergency relocation assistance for the displaced residents who are in need of services at the Children’s Lab School, but the location could not handle the volume of displaced residents.

The Red Cross relocated its service center operations to the Sunnyside Community Services center, located at 43-31 39th St., just north of Queens Boulevard. Caseworkers are assisting 160 residents from 68 households that were displaced, connecting them with government and nonprofit partner resources to assist with long-term recovery.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Assembly Member Juan Ardila were briefed by Red Cross personnel on Thursday morning and Ardila urged his constituents to let any displaced residents know that “immigration status is not a factor for processing,” and they will be served regardless of documentation.

Ardila also asked that the community to hold off providing physical donations to non-profits such as the Children’s Lab School and Sunnyside Community Services, noting that they “do not have the capacity to receive them at this time.”

He added that a monetary link from Sunnyside Community Services “will be up and running shortly for those who wish to contribute financially to help displaced residents get their lives back.”

Monica Guzman, the associate executive director with Sunnyside Community Services, has set up a GoFundMe page relief fund.

“The community has already shown an outpouring of support in so many ways, including with donations of clothing and pet care items,” Guzman wrote. “At this time, community groups and tenants are asking for monetary donations. This vital cash assistance can be given to the residents so they can take care of their immediate needs. Other community partners and organizations are ready to join and help spread the word so we can help raise as much funds as possible to support our neighbors.”