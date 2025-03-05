You are reading

From chew toys to brushing: How to protect your dog’s dental health

March 5, 2025

Proper dental care is a crucial component of a dog’s overall health, yet many pet owners may not realize the importance of routine oral hygiene for their four-legged companions.

Skillman Animal Clinic, located at 45-12 Skillman Ave. in Sunnyside, offers a wide range of veterinary services, including internal medicine, ultrasounds, senior pet care, and microchipping. The clinic also provides guidance on how pet owners can maintain their dog’s dental health and prevent long-term issues.

While regular wellness checkups are key, veterinary technician Eoin Foynes of Skillman Animal Clinic shared several at-home dental care tips to help keep dogs healthy and their teeth in top condition.

Choose the right chew toys

Keeping dogs active and engaged with chew toys is important, but some options are better for dental health than others.

“We would recommend things like bully sticks; rawhide would be a good one,” said Foynes. “Chewing, to a certain extent, is good for keeping tartar at bay and keeping teeth healthy. Tennis balls, on the other hand, can sand the teeth down when they’re chewing, so it’s a bit of a balancing act.”

Incorporate pet-safe vegetables into their diet

Adding pet-friendly vegetables to a dog’s diet can help improve breath and provide essential nutrients for dental health.

“In some regards, getting some veg is good for fiber content,” Foynes explained. “It keeps everything moving in the right direction in the digestive tract, so the breath is going to smell better. In terms of actual benefits for the teeth, things like spinach and kale contain vitamin A and calcium, which definitely benefit the teeth.”

Brushing is key, even with dental treats

While mint-flavored dental treats may help freshen a dog’s breath, they are no substitute for regular brushing.

“We recommend they have their teeth brushed the same as you or I, so brushing their teeth daily is definitely the gold standard,” Foynes said. “Being realistic, though, nobody in the world is brushing their dog’s teeth twice or even once a day. As long as you’re doing it maybe once a week, once every 10 days, or every two weeks, you’re more likely going to save the teeth as time goes on. A big chunk of dental health is purely genetic, but brushing definitely maintains and upholds whatever is there.”

Annual vet visits help detect issues early

Even with diligent at-home care, an annual veterinary visit is essential to monitor dental health and catch potential issues early.

“Any vet worth their salt is going to be taking a hard look at the teeth during the annual visit,” Foynes noted. “That would be sufficient in most healthy populations to keep an eye on things and catch concerns as they arise. If an owner notices unusual chewing, a reluctance to eat, or other changes, that would be a reason to get the teeth checked.”

Professional cleanings are necessary every few years

In addition to routine checkups, professional dental cleanings are recommended, though not as frequently as for humans.

“In terms of professional cleanings, every two to three years is sufficient for most cases,” said Foynes. “For some dogs, it’s longer; for others, more frequent. But at least getting them looked at once a year is a good way to catch anything before it becomes a bigger issue, whether it’s a tooth problem or an oral cavity.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit Skillman Animal Clinic's website or call 718-806-1561.

 

