Housing lottery launches for 110 units at SOLA in Woodside, rent starts at $1,541

Nov. 25, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 110 units at SOLA, a 12-story mixed-use building in Woodside.

Located at 72-01 Queens Blvd., SOLA features 364 residences, of which 254 are offered at market rate. Of the remaining 110 units, 65 are designated for individuals earning 80% of the area median income, with an asset cap of $124,240, while the other 45 are reserved for those earning 130% of the area median income, with an asset limit of $201,890.

For the 65 units available to those earning 80% of the area median income, the breakdown is as follows:

Studios: Eleven studio units are available for up to two residents, with a monthly rent of $1,541. Eligible households must have a combined annual income between $57,189 and $99,440.

One-bedrooms: Twenty-six one-bedroom units are available for up to three residents, with a monthly rent of $1,640. Household income must range from $61,235 to $111,840.

Two-bedrooms: Twenty-three two-bedroom units, available for households of up to five, have a monthly rent of $1,945. Eligible households must have an income between $73,406 and $134,160.

Three-bedrooms: Five three-bedroom units are available for households of as many as seven people, with a monthly rent of $2,227. The household income must range from $84,789-$154,080.

For the 45 units set aside at 130% of the area median income, here is the breakdown:

Studios: Nine studio units are available for up to two residents, with a monthly rent of $2,628. Eligible households must have a combined annual income between $90,103 and $161,590.

One-bedrooms: Eighteen one-bedroom units are offered for households of up to three, with a monthly rent of $2,684. Combined annual income must range from $92,023 to $181,740.

Two-bedrooms: Fifteen units are two-bedrooms, available for up to five residents, with a monthly rent of $3,939. Households must have a combined annual income between $135,052 and $218,010.

Three-bedrooms: The last three three-bedroom units are available for households of up to seven people, with a monthly rent of $4,200. The household income must range from $144,000 to $250,380.

Amenities within each unit include washers, dryers, and dishwashers, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, air conditioning, cable or satellite TV, high-speed internet, a patio or balcony, and online options for leasing, paying rent, and making maintenance requests. Tenants are responsible for electricity, including electric stove and heat. Hot water is included in the rent.

Other amenities throughout the building include garages with covered parking, bike storage lockers, electric car charging stations, a gymnasium, a playground, a media room, a recreation room, a business center, greenspace, an outdoor rooftop terrace, storage and common area WiFi. Additionally, there is also an accessible entrance, an elevator, a concierge, a doorman and a security guard.

The building is smoke-free and pet-friendly, with a dog washing station. Multiple pets, including large dogs, are allowed at SOLA.

SOLA was designed by Aufgang Architects and developed by Eight West.

Those who intend to apply for housing at SOLA Woodside must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 23. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 72-01 Queens Blvd. Apartments, c/o Reside Affordable, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.