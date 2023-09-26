Group of suspects wanted for mugging man on 7 train in Woodside: NYPD

Sept, 26, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released photos of a group of five suspects who allegedly mugged a man aboard a 7 train in Woodside late last month.

The suspects — four males and one female — were riding the Flushing-bound train at around 3:55 a.m. on Aug. 27 as it approached the 61st Street-Woodside station, according to police.

The group got into a verbal dispute with the 26-year-old victim, which turned violent. The group of suspects punched and kicked the victim throughout the body before stealing his cellphone. They then fled the train at the stop to parts unknown.

The victim refused medical attention.

Police on Monday, Sept. 25, released images of the five assailants wanted for questioning. The NYPD did not provide a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

There have been 195 robberies in the 108th Precinct so far this year, up 35.4% compared to the same time last year, according to police data.