Good Samaritan robbed by man he stopped to help in Woodside: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly robbed a man who stopped to help him in Woodside. (Photos courtesy of the NYPD)

April 27, 2023 By Bill Parry

A good Samaritan in Woodside came to the aid of what he thought was a stranded motorist and ended up getting robbed in broad daylight instead, according to authorities.

The 25-year-old man was driving westbound on Northern Boulevard around 12:45 on Tuesday, April 18, when he noticed a man having trouble with his vehicle in front of a 7-Eleven store at 61-19 Northern Blvd., just west of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, and pulled over to help. The suspect proceeded to demand money from the victim and then threatened him with harm, police said.

The victim complied, handing over $200 in cash, according to an NYPD spokesman. The suspect then jumped in the black Hyundai SUV and sped away from the scene toward the BQE.

(Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

The victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and the SUV on Thursday and described the perpetrator as 40 to 45 years old, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

(Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

