Senator Gianaris secures additional funding for security at religious schools

Sept. 5, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

State Sen. Mike Gianaris has secured a 55% increase in funding for security at religious schools in New York State as part of a bid to prevent hate attacks based on religion.

Gianaris and Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi secured $70 million for Nonpublic School Safety Equipment (NPSE) in the 2024-25 state budget, up from $45 million in the 2023-24 budget. Gianaris and Havesi had initially aimed to double the funding to $90 million, although the legislature and executive branches of New York State eventually compromised at $70 million.

The funding will allow eligible institutions to receive reimbursements for expenditures related to school safety and health expenses.

Gianaris said he co-introduced the measure in response to a rise in hate crimes against people based on their religion, specifically against Jewish and Muslim individuals and organizations.

He pointed to NYPD data that showcased a 70% rise in antisemitic attacks in New York City so far in 2024 compared to the same period last year and a 300% rise in anti-Muslim attacks compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

He referenced a number of hate crimes that have occurred in New York City in 2024, including an incident that saw a 25-year-old Jewish man beaten over the head with a baseball bat and called a “dirty Jew” in an attack on Staten Island in February.

He also referenced an incident where a 25-year-old Muslim man was punched in the face several times during an attack in Manhattan at the end of August. The man’s attacker repeatedly used anti-Muslim slurs, calling the victim a “terrorist”.

Gianaris also expressed concern with national crime data, stating that hate crimes in schools and colleges doubled between 2018 and 2022, according to FBI records.

He said several incidents took place within New York City schools over the past 12 months, including swastikas and hateful language graffitied on campuses. He said there have also been reports of hijabs and religious garments being ripped off of students.

Gianaris said the increase in funding in the New York State budget would help to keep students safe at religious schools and also help to protect their families.

“As we continue to see a rise in hate crimes, I am pleased my proposal to fund enhanced school security was enacted to the tune of $70 million,” Gianaris said in a statement.

“With another school year starting, students deserve a safe environment to grow and learn, and families deserve the peace of knowing their children are safe while being educated.”