Georgia man identified as gunman who opened fire on off-duty cop in Sunnyside: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly opened fire on an off-duty cop in Sunnyside last Friday injuring him and his parents in a 7-Eleven parking lot on Queens Boulevard. (NYPD)

May 17, 2023 By Bill Parry

The NYPD identified the suspect they are looking for in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that injured an off-duty cop and his parents on the night of Friday, May 12.

Police are on the lookout for 44-year-old Michael Slack of Snellville, Georgia, for allegedly discharging his firearm multiple times at the 36-year-old off-duty police officer as he walked out of a 7-Eleven located at 42-02 Queens Blvd. just after 11 p.m. on May 12.

The cop was heading to his vehicle in the parking lot where his mother and father were waiting for him when Slack allegedly opened fire, causing debris to strike the officer and his 65-year-old mother, according to authorities.

The off-duty cop’s 71-year-old father fell while attempting to avoid the gunfire, causing minor injuries, police said.

The gunman drove off in a gray four door vehicle traveling southbound on 42nd Street, according to authorities and the three victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The NYPD released a photo of Slack on May 16 and described him as being between 30 and 40 years of age. He has a dark complexion and is approximately 5’10” tall, with a heavy build and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt, black shorts and black slippers, police said.

The vehicle he drove off in is missing hubcaps on the rear wheels and is missing a rear bumper, according to authorities.

A $3,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

