Free Family Fun Day and Summer Camp Fair to Take Place in LIC Saturday

Jan. 25, 2023 By Michael Dorgan
A family fun day will take place in Long Island City Saturday where parents will also get a chance to learn about upcoming children’s summer camps.
The free event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. inside the Plaxall Gallery, located at 5-46 46th Ave., and a host of children’s activities are planned for the afternoon.
There will be various games, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon twisting and music.
There will also be a bubble show by Chris Catanese, known as “Bubbledad,” who uses STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) principles to teach kids about shapes, tension and force during his performances.
Attendees will also be able to enter a draw for a chance to win family tickets to Legoland Discovery Center in Westchester County. Organizers say seven sets of family tickets will be raffled.
Meanwhile, representatives from organizations such as the American Camp Association of New York & New Jersey will be on hand to discuss this year’s camps with interested parents. Camps on offer will include day camps, sleepaway camps and specialty camps.
Organizers say that demand for camp was at an all-time high in 2022 with many programs filling up before finalized dates were even announced. They expect interest in this year’s camps to be just as high.
Saturday’s event is being organized by New York Family — a city-based print and digital media platform for parents — in partnership with the American Camp Association of New York & New Jersey. New York Family is owned by Schneps Media.
The family fun day is being sponsored by Legoland Discovery Center in Westchester and Todd Yahney Events.