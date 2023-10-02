Five injured in bloody brawl outside Sunnyside bar: NYPD

Oct. 2, 2023, Staff Report

Five men were injured with a broken glass bottle — including one victim who was stabbed in the stomach and another who was slashed in the neck — during a bloody fight outside a bar in Sunnyside early in the morning of Saturday, Sept. 30, according to police from the 108th Precinct.

A verbal dispute and an alleged assault inside Bar 43, located at 4306 43rd St., spilled out onto the street at around 1:40 a.m., where at least one suspect attacked the victims with the sharp object, according to police and published reports.

Police responded to a 911 call of an assault at the location and when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 29-year-old man with a stab wound to the stomach, a 34-year victim who had been slashed in the neck and a 41-year-old who had been slashed in the side of his face, the NYPD said. A 29-year-old man was found with a slash wound to the right ear and another 29-year-old had a minor laceration, police said.

EMS arrived at the scene and took three of the victims to Elmhurst Hospital, while one was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where they were all treated and released, cops said. The 29-year-old with the minor cut refused medical attention.

A 33-year-old man was taken into custody as a “person of interest,” but has not been charged as of Monday morning, Oct. 2, cops said.

It is unclear what sparked the initial argument.