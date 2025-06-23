FDNY extinguishes fire near 7 train tracks in Little Manila, Woodside

June 23, 2025 By Bill Parry

A late-night fire in Woodside extended to the exterior of a building and reached the elevated 7 train tracks on Sunday, but firefighters quickly brought it under control before it disrupted subway service, officials said.

The blaze broke out at approximately 11:21 p.m. on June 23 outside 69-11 Roosevelt Ave., in the heart of Woodside’s Little Manila, a commercial strip home to numerous Filipino-owned establishments.

The FDNY responded swiftly and contained the fire by 12:03 a.m. on Monday, according to authorities. Fire marshals are investigating the cause.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and the 7 train was not running at the time due to previously scheduled weekend maintenance. According to the MTA, service resumed on schedule at 4:17 a.m. Monday.

The location of the fire overlaps with an active MTA construction zone. Due to ongoing upgrades along the line, several service changes are in effect through the first quarter of 2026:

Manhattan-bound 7 trains are skipping the 69th Street and 52nd Street stations, and all trains at 61st Street–Woodside are boarding from the Flushing-bound platform. Riders are encouraged to use nearby stations such as 74th Street–Broadway, 61st Street–Woodside, or 46th Street–Bliss Street.

The fire came just hours after a separate four-alarm blaze in St. Albans that displaced multiple families.