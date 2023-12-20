FDNY battling 5-alarm inferno at Sunnyside apartment building

Dec. 20, 2023 By Bill Parry

The FDNY is battling a massive 5-alarm fire at a Sunnyside apartment house that broke out at around noon.

The first call was received at 12:02 p.m. after the blaze broke out on the top floor of a six-story apartment building located at 43-09 47th Ave. bringing 25 units and 106 firefighters and EMS personnel to the intersection of 47th Avenue Greenpoint Avenue a block south of Queens Boulevard.

The fire spread rapidly through a cock loft to neighboring apartments drawing an even greater response by the FDNY. A fifth alarm was transmitted at 1:15 p.m. bringing the total number of units to 44 with 198 firefighters and EMS personnel.

Four civilians and two firefighters have suffered minor injuries not requiring hospitalization. The operation remains ongoing as of 1:30 p.m., according to the FDNY.