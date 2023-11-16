You are reading

FDNY battles three-alarm inferno at auto repair shop in Woodside

One firefighter was injured as the FDNY battled a three-alarm fire at a Woodside auto repair shop on Wednesday, Nov. 15. (Photo courtesy of FDNY)

Nov. 16, 2023 By Bill Parry

The FDNY battled a massive three-alarm fire in Woodside on Wednesday night that took them more than five hours to bring under control.

The inferno broke out just after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the MS Auto Repair shop at 62-15 34th Ave., according to the FDNY. The first units arrived on scene at 10:42 and encountered a heavy volume of fire fueled by flammable materials inside the commercial business.

A second-alarm went out right after firefighters arrived on scene and a third-alarm went out at 10:55 p.m., bringing 33 units and 150 firefighters and EMS personnel to the location between 62nd Street and 64th Street, according to FDNY. 

One firefighter was injured as the FDNY battled a three-alarm fire at a Woodside auto repair shop on Wednesday, Nov. 15. (Photo courtesy of FDNY)

“There was fire through the roof and the entire length of about 100 feet,” FDNY Battalion Chief Dennis Crichton said. “We immediately went to an exterior operation. We used four tower ladders and multiple hand lines.”

The fire was finally brought under control at 3:41 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

One firefighter was injured and transported by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment.

FDNY fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
QNS Weekender: Six things to do in Queens this weekend

Nov. 9, 2023 By Nevine Salameh

As the days grow cooler, Queens continues to offer a variety of activities to consider for your weekend plans. Gather your family and friends for a mix of performances, comedy shows, a basketball clinic and a museum visit, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Read More
0
Load More Articles