Elmhurst man dies after crashing his scooter on Queens Boulevard in Woodside last month: NYPD

File photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Jan. 4, 2024 By Bill Parry

An Elmhurst man died on Saturday, Dec. 30, eleven days after he crashed his scooter on Queens Boulevard in Woodside.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City responded to a call of an injured man on the Queens Boulevard service road near 73rd Street just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old Derrick Cristobal of 52nd Avenue conscious and alert with injuries to his head. EMS responded and transported Cristobal to Elmhurst Hospital where he was listed in stable condition before taking a turn for the worse and succumbing to his head injuries on Dec. 30, police said.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Cristobal was riding an electric stand-on scooter, traveling eastbound on the service road along Queens Boulevard, when he lost control of the scooter and fell to the pavement striking his head.

An NYPD spokeswoman could not say whether or not Cristobal was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

