DoorDash and Sunnyside Community Services partner to give out turkeys to families facing food insecurity

Nov. 21, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

DoorDash and Sunnyside Community Services partnered to give out hundreds of free Thanksgiving turkeys to families in Queens facing food insecurity on Saturday, Nov. 18.

In addition to assisting with the turkey giveaway, DoorDash also provided Sunnyside Community Services with $1,000 in DoorDash gift cards as part of its Community Credits program. This will help to further ease the burden faced by families in need in Sunnyside and across Queens.

“We look forward to this Thanksgiving celebration as a way to bring together our community for good, and we are grateful to DoorDash for helping to make it a reality,” Sunnyside Community Services Director of Adult and Immigrant Services Johan Lopez said. “Through our partnership, we were able to not only provide turkeys for our neighbors in need to enjoy during their own celebrations, but additional support to enjoy the holiday in the way that is meaningful to them. Everyone deserves to feel a sense of community, especially during the holiday season, and I hope we were able to accomplish that here.”

According to a 2022 report conducted by New York City, approximately 1.2 million New York City residents suffer from food insecurity, meaning they struggle to feed themselves and their families on a daily basis. This holiday season, DoorDash is furthering its mission to empower the communities in which it operates by fighting food insecurity at the hyper-local level.

“Sunnyside Community Services works to enrich lives and strengthen communities through services and engagement for individuals at all ages, including providing support to children and families facing food insecurity,” DoorDash Senior Manager of Public Engagement Ivan Garcia said. “This is about supporting their work this holiday season to help ensure that every Queens family has access to nutritious food this Thanksgiving.”

DoorDash will be partnering with elected officials and community organizations like Sunnyside Community Services that are fighting food insecurity throughout the week to ensure that every family has access to nutritious food this Thanksgiving holiday. There is also an upcoming turkey giveaway set to take place Wednesday with La Colmena in Staten Island.