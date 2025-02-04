Democratic Socialist Claire Valdez celebrates inauguration with local leaders in Sunnyside

Feb. 4, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Assembly Member Claire Valdez hosted a local inauguration in Sunnyside Saturday afternoon after taking office in Albany at the beginning of last month. The event celebrated the efforts of local campaigners and a victory for democratic socialism in Assembly District 37.

A large number of elected officials, including New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander, U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and numerous State Senators and Assembly Members attended the ceremonial inauguration at Sunnyside Community Services at 43-31 39th St.

Valdez is the new representative for Assembly District 37, which covers the neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Sunnyside, Long Island City, Maspeth, and Woodside. She defeated Johanna Carmona and Juan Ardila during the New York Assembly elections last year, but held a ceremonial inauguration in Sunnyside to pay tribute to the elected officials and members of the local community who campaigned on her behalf.

At the ceremony, the Assembly Member placed her hand on a copy of “No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age” by the legendary labor organizer Jane McAlevey, explaining that her staff could not find a copy of the New York State constitution in the New York or Queens public library system ahead of Saturday’s event.

Valdez, a former organizer with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America International Union, said she chose McAlevey’s book for the ceremonial inauguration to pay tribute to the labor organizer, who died last July.

“I decided on No Shortcuts because my union changed my life. Jane fought to win, and she fought for workers’ rights even when progress seemed impossible. Our movement owes her so much, and this was my small way of honoring that legacy,” Valdez said.

Valdez said her victory was the result of thousands of people donating to her campaign and supporting her throughout, stating that her campaign spoke to the needs of the local community by addressing issues such as affordable housing, climate change and education.

She added that New York’s state legislature would have a critical role in thwarting the Trump Administration’s efforts in the state over the next two years. She stated that she would fight for expanded sanctuary city protections to ensure that local authorities are not collaborating with ICE anywhere in New York State. She also spoke of the importance of educating immigrant communities about their constitutional rights in the event of an ICE raid.

“The number one thing is people need to know their rights,” Valdez said. “They need to be prepared to say no when ICE comes to the door and be prepared with all the legal protections they have. The community needs to be ready to step in, too.”

Valdez also pointed to President Donald Trump’s dismissal of National Labor Relations Board Chair Gwynne Wilcox and said the State government must introduce just cause protections for workers and measures to protect workers’ right to organize.

She said the Trump presidency represents a threat to trans and non-binary communities and called for protections to be introduced in Albany.

Speaking on reports that Trump is considering a move to halt congestion pricing in New York City, Valdez accused the President of targeting Blue states who have demonstrated “real leadership” against him, calling for New York to “stand up even more forcefully” against the Trump Administration.

“(We have) to be prepared to take care of our own if they do retaliate,” Valdez said after Saturday’s inauguration.

She said losing congestion pricing would be a “blow” for transit justice and environmental justice in New York City, pointing to early data from the MTA that shows quicker travel times throughout the city.

“New York City is supposed to be a demonstration to the rest of the country that this is a viable program,” she said.

Valdez described New York and other Blue states as the “firewall” against the Trump Administration, adding that Democratic strongholds across the country must demonstrate a way to “fight back”.

“New York has the responsibility to lead that fight. I’m going to be part of that process, and many of my colleagues who are here today are going to be part of that fight as well.”

She called for tax increases for New York’s wealthiest citizens to ensure that everyone pays their “fair share” and protect the state from any punitive financial measures taken by the Trump Administration.

“Our struggle has only begun,” Valdez said at the close of her inauguration speech.

Velázquez praised Valdez for her determination and relentlessness throughout her campaign, stating that Valdez, along with her colleagues in Albany, will be a “buffer” against the Trump Administration.

“This moment has found you,” Velázquez said to Valdez during a speech on Saturday. “I have faith that you’re going to rise to this moment.

“It is up to us, the people, to fight for what is right and (have) the determination to make sure

that we are going to do right by the people, and we’re going to do right by this nation.”

Valdez will lead the fight for the working-class in office, State Sen. Kristen Gonzalez said during Saturday’s inauguration.

“Claire is made for this moment at a time when corporations are exploiting their workers without shame,” Gonzalez said. “She’s a fighter. Claire has proven her ability to fight for all of us, from her days organizing with her union to her days organizing with DSA (Democratic Socialists of America). She’s always had a keen eye for doing what’s right and stand by her values.”

Gonzalez said Valdez’s victory has ensured a Democratic Socialist stronghold in Western Queens and described the victory as “only the beginning”.

State Sen. Mike Gianaris, who recently introduced a bill in Albany alongside Valdez that would require victims of fires to be provided with alternative housing, said Valdez has already “set the tone” for the type of leader she will be for communities across New York.

Brandon Mancilla, director of UAW Region 9A, said Valdez can empathize with the struggles of union members and workers because she has been a leader within the labor movement.

“With Claire, we don’t have to explain what it’s like to be a working-class person because she’s lived it. We don’t have to explain to her why unions matter because she was a leader within it.”