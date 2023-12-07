You are reading

Council Member Won leads toy drive at LIC-based Irish Center, distributes more than $21,000 in toys

Photo provided by Office of Council Member Julie Won

Dec. 7, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

Council Member Julie Won, along with members of the Long Island City-based New York Irish Center, wrapped and donated 1,500 toys that were distributed to residents of NYCHA housing developments and homeless shelters in the western Queens.

The occasion marked the 11th Annual Shoe Box Toy Drive in which each year, the center turns into a holiday workshop where volunteers transform into “Elves,” wrap gifts and help distribute them.

The toys were purchased after the center raised more than $21,000 for the drive. Many of the toys have been delivered to children at NYCHA Queensbridge Houses, Ravenswood Houses, Woodside Houses and other buildings, where there are families in need.

Won expressed her commitment to the cause.

“This holiday season, we are happy to provide more than 1,500 brand new toys,” she said.

Photo provided by Office of Council Member Julie Won

She also extended her gratitude to the numerous partners who have contributed to the drive’s success, including the Irish Center and Woodside on the Move, a local nonprofit that focuses on housing, education and advocacy.

George Heslin, the executive director of the New York Irish Center, highlighted the significance of the partnership with Won’s team, emphasizing the drive’s role in addressing the community’s needs, especially during the holiday season.

Similarly, William Jourdain, executive director of Woodside on the Move, underscored the importance of such initiatives in bringing joy to the community. He praised the collaborative efforts with organizations like the Irish Center and the leadership of Won in making a meaningful impact on the lives of children in NYCHA Developments.

“No child living in our public housing and shelters will be without a special gift for the holidays.” said Won.

In addition to the toy drive, Won’s office is collecting winter coats. Donations can still be dropped off at various locations listed below:

  • Office of Council Member Julie Won
    37-04 Queens Blvd. Suite 205
    Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • New York Irish Center
    1040 Jackson Ave. # 3
    Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Culture Lab LIC
    5-25 46th Ave.
    Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.
    Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 9 p.m. until Dec. 14

  • Woodside on the Move
    51-23 Queens Blvd.
    Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

