Cops seek two suspects in Long Island City carjacking: NYPD
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly carjacked a man in broad daylight in Long Island City on Tuesday, April 18 (Photo: Google Maps)
April 19, 2023 By Michael Dorgan
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly carjacked a man in broad daylight at a Long Island City gas station on Tuesday, April 18.
The 55-year-old victim was inside his 2005 Toyota Sienna at the BP gas station on Queens Boulevard and Skillman Avenue just before noon when the two male assailants stole the victim’s cell phone and wallet by ripping his vest pocket, according to police and sources.
The two suspects then stole the victim’s vehicle, and fled the scene in the Toyota, cops said.
Police said the victim’s wallet contained around $500. The victim was not injured.
There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
