Construction completes on Sunnyside 52, bringing 5-story condo and retail hub to 52nd Street

May 12, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Construction has officially wrapped on Sunnyside 52, a new five-story mixed-use development located at 43-30 52nd Street in Sunnyside.

The once-vacant lot has been transformed into a sleek, modern condominium complex offering a mix of residential and commercial spaces just steps from the 52nd Street-Lincoln Avenue station on the 7 train line.

The development includes ten condominium residences ranging from one- to three-bedroom units, all currently listed as available. Pricing starts at $617,997 for a one-bedroom, one-bath unit (Residence 3C), and goes up to $1,070,000 for a top-floor three-bedroom, two-bath unit (Residence 5B). Common charges and taxes vary depending on the unit, with monthly charges ranging from $279.26 to $457.22 and monthly taxes between $283.68 and $464.45.

Designed by S M Tam Architect, the building spans over 15,000 square feet and includes a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Each condo is outfitted with modern finishes and practical amenities, including in-unit washers and dryers, open kitchens with granite countertops and marble-tiled backsplashes, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, keyless entry locks, and multifunction video intercom systems. Tile flooring extends through the kitchen, living, and dining rooms, while bedrooms feature hardwood flooring. The building is also pet-friendly and offers a 30-foot rear yard for additional outdoor space.

In addition to its residential offerings, Sunnyside 52 features three commercial condominium units, ground-floor retail space ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet, and 595 square feet of designated community facility space. The project was completed while maintaining an eye on environmental standards, making it an energy-conscious addition to the neighborhood.

The development is also close to major bus routes, including the Q32, Q60, and Q104, further enhancing its connectivity. Notable nearby amenities include P.S. 11 Kathryn M. Phelan School, Sabba Park, and Steinmann Triangle, all contributing to the area’s appeal for families and professionals alike.

Before construction began, 43-30 52nd Street sat as a vacant lot for several years, tucked into a block of mixed residential and commercial buildings. Its transformation marks a notable improvement to the corridor, and it joins a growing number of new residential developments that are helping to redefine Sunnyside.

Sales and marketing for the residential units are being handled by Winzone Realty, which is now actively showing units as the warmer months approach.