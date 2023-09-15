Sep. 14, 2023 By Sarah Belle Lin

CityPickle, the brand that brought pickleball to iconic places around New York City such as Central Park and JFK Airport, is opening its first permanent pickleball club in Long Island City on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for the morning.

The club — the first of its kind in New York City — is launching the 10,000 square-foot brick-and-mortar featuring four indoor, climate-controlled courts in a facility with 21-foot-high ceilings, a restaurant, bar, and retail shop. The club is located at Woodworks at 9-03 44th Road between 9th and 10th Streets near Vernon Boulevard.

The courts — open early morning hours into the evening — can accommodate a total of eight players, with rates beginning at $10 per player per hour. CityPickle custom paddles are available for rent for $6. Pickball players are also welcome to bring their own paddles.

CityPickle will offer programming, including private lessons, clinics, and pickleball leagues, for beginners through advanced players. The courts can be booked through CityPickle’s online reservation system.

CityPickle also jointly announced its next pop-up pickleball courts at Brooklyn’s Industry City beginning on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Mary Cannon and Erica Desai, co-founders of CityPickle, acknowledged the growing demand for pickleball across New York City and hinted that the Long Island City location is “just the first of many locations.”

“It’s a milestone moment to open CityPickle’s first permanent pickleball club in the heart of Long Island City,” they jointed stated. “We can’t think of a more perfect combination than dinking on the courts with margaritas and delicious food to enjoy.”

The CityPickle food menu includes hummus or beet ricotta with seasonal crudité and pita chips, margherita-style flatbread, classic cubano sandwich, and a super green grain bowl. On the weekends, breakfast sandwiches and an assortment of toasts will be available.

There will be a full bar featuring a cocktail menu with drinks such as spicy grapefruit mezcalita, frozen gin & tonic, and hibiscus margarita, as well as beer and wine.

The facility offers packages for birthdays and special and corporate events.

CityPickle is open seven days a week from Sunday to Wednesday at 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Pickleball court bookings are available via the CityPickle app or by visiting City–Pickle.com.