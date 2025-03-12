Burglars steal over $20K from three Sunnyside businesses in early morning heist: NYPD

March 12, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are looking for three burglars who broke into a nail salon, a bodega, and another shop on the same Queens Boulevard block in Sunnyside just moments apart during the early morning of Sunday, March 2.

The perpetrators broke through the rear entrance of 42-01 Queens Blvd. just after 2 a.m., where they damaged an ATM and removed more than $12,000 in cash and cigarettes from the store, police said Tuesday.

Moments later, they allegedly broke into 42-11 Queens Blvd. and forced open an ATM and took $3,900. Just before 2:10 a.m., the trio broke into 42-09 Queens Blvd. through a basement door and removed more than $5,000 in cash, police said.

The three burglars drove away from the scene in a black Mercedes Benz GLE with New Jersey license plates in an unknown direction.

The NYPD released surveillance images of two of the three suspects, who wore black hooded sweatshirts and dark pants, and video of the Mercedes SUV they used as a getaway car.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 9, the 108th Precinct has reported 40 burglaries so far in 2025, seven fewer than the 47 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 14.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report.