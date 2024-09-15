Hunt for two suspects in subway assault and robbery at Woodside station: NYPD

Sep. 15, 2024 By Dean Moses

Police in Queens are on the hunt for two brutes who relentlessly beat a commuter over a necklace at a subway station last week, authorities said.

According to police sources, the callous attack occurred just after a 26-year-old man left a Flushing-bound 7 train inside of the 52nd Street station on the 7 line in Woodside at around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Mere moments after he left the train car, cops say he was approached by two masked men. The assailants ambushed the straphanger, ferociously punching him before snatching his necklace.

The perpetrators fled the station on foot following the attack, cops said.

Officers from the 108th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 20 responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The NYPD released surveillance images on Saturday night of the perpetrators in hopes that the public will recognize the robbers and will be able to help police locate them.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.