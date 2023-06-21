BMW driver allegedly shoots skateboarder who collided with his vehicle in Sunnyside

June 21, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A BMW driver allegedly shot a skateboarder in Sunnyside late Tuesday night, after the rider collided with his vehicle.

The motorist was in a navy-colored BMW on 39th Place, between 47th Avenue and Queens Boulevard, when the 25-year-old skateboarder crashed into the car at around 11:40 p.m., according to police and published reports.

The incident led to an argument between the pair which then turned violent, with the driver pulling out a gun and shooting the skateboarder in the leg.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The driver then fled the scene in the vehicle. Police sources say there was at least one other person inside the car.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, cops said.

Video posted to Citizen shows the scene taped off just after midnight this morning.

The apparent road rage incident brings the total number of shootings in the 108th Precinct to four this year. In 2022, there were three shootings in the Precinct, which covers Sunnyside, Long Island City, and Woodside, according to police data.

