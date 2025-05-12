Astoria rocker inducted into White Castle Hall of Fame for song honoring Sunnyside spot

May 12, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

When glam metal meets late-night cravings, only one outcome is possible: Hall of Fame glory.

A local rocker’s ode to the Sunnyside White Castle has earned him a spot among the chain’s most legendary fans.

White Castle will induct 14 devoted fans into its Cravers Hall of Fame on May 15, and among them is Astoria resident Beau Brent, the lead singer of FerreTT, a Queens-based glam metal band with a long-standing love for the late-night Crave.

Brent and his bandmates are frequent visitors to the White Castle at 43-02 Queens Blvd. in Sunnyside, where they’ve recharged after gigs, practice sessions and rock-fueled nights out. The band’s devotion even inspired an 8-minute anthem, “House of the Holy (Food for the Gods),” featured on their latest album Glamdemic.

The induction ceremony, held at White Castle’s home office in Columbus, Ohio, has been a yearly tradition since 2001. Honorees receive an all-expenses-paid trip, a celebratory banquet, a commemorative plaque and their stories printed on Slider boxes. In Brent’s case, Queens fans may soon see his burger-fueled ballad immortalized on wrappers across the nation.

“We are humbled by the extreme lengths our most dedicated Cravers will go to satisfy their love for our hot and tasty food,” said White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson. “Their connection to the brand runs so deep that we want to show our appreciation by bestowing them with this prestigious honor.”

Brent joins an eclectic class of 2024 inductees that includes a woman who rode 36 miles by bike to find a Castle, a Vietnam veteran who celebrated his return home with Sliders, and a trio of Minnesotans who’ve hosted a Slider-eating derby every year since 1967. Each honoree was chosen for their unique, heartfelt stories and their relentless loyalty to the brand.

Since launching the Hall of Fame, White Castle has honored 273 Cravers, including celebrities like Alice Cooper, fashion designer Telfar Clemens, actors Kal Penn and John Cho and Marvel legend Stan Lee.

Western Queens residents know that White Castle isn’t just a bite to eat—it’s part of the neighborhood’s fabric. The Sunnyside location is a late-night landmark for shift workers, musicians and anyone chasing a post-midnight snack.

Brent’s honor is not just a win for FerreTT, but a nod to the borough’s fast food chains like White Castle have played in shaping outer-borough life.

Fans can submit their own Craver stories at whitecastle.com to be considered for the 2025 Hall of Fame.