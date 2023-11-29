Annual Sunnyside artists and crafters fair returning Dec. 2 at Queen of Angels church

Nov. 28, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

The annual Sunnyside Artists and Crafters Fair, featuring local artisans, is returning on Saturday, Dec. 2.

This year’s fair will be held at the historic Parish Hall of Queen of Angels church, located on 44th Street and Skillman Avenue. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and entry is free for all attendees.

Now in its 16th year, the well-attended event organized by Sunnyside Artists, a nonprofit group established in 2007, usually attracts hundreds of visitors throughout the day.

This year, more than 35 artists will display and sell a variety of items, including handmade jewelry, soaps, organic scents, photography, pottery and accessories.

Attendees can expect a diverse array of artwork, ranging from fine art to quirky and whimsical pieces, including crochet works, some with a holiday theme.

Familiar faces from previous fairs, such as woodworker Michael Gurrado, painters Doug Condon, Syeda Quamer and Sophia Manousos, clothing maker Una Studdert, printmaker Brandon Mosley and sculptor Ann Cofta, will be present. Kathy Scalzo will also return with her fragrant creams and soaps.

Newcomers include Valentina Caprio with Italian lavender items, as well as printmaker art and painted ceramics by Ashesh Maharjan and Karen Viaene.

Manny Gomez, president of Sunnyside Artists, emphasizes the local and small-scale nature of the artists, likening their impact to a significant part of the local economy.

Pat Dorfman, the founder of Sunnyside Artists, advocates for an unpretentious, hyperlocal approach to art that embraces all forms, focusing on community and shared joy rather than status or commercial gain.

In tandem with the fair, local businesses play a supportive role. Lowery Wine & Liquors offers a free glass of wine to customers over the age of 21 purchasing any item, continuing a tradition started by its philanthropist owner, Anthony Lodati.

There will be food available for purchase at the Patron of the Arts Café, provided by Valerio Marchi, owner of Soleluna and Sotto Le Stelle on Queens Boulevard

The fair will also feature a raffle sponsored by the new health-oriented store Seed & Oil, offering jars of cashews, granola and dark chocolate-covered cherries.

For more information or to participate in future events, contact Sunnyside Artists by emailing them at [email protected].