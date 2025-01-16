F*ck That’s Delicious: Rapper and Queens native Action Bronson raves about Donovan’s burgers in Woodside

Jan. 16, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Renowned rapper and television personality Action Bronson has crowned the burgers at Donovan’s in Woodside among the “top five in the world’ during a visit for his popular food documentary series.

Bronson, a Queens native, visited the long-standing Irish-American institution at 57-24 Roosevelt Ave. for the latest episode of his food documentary series “F*ck, That’s Delicious,” which sees Bronson sample cuisine from around the world.

The latest episode of the series, which aired on Bronson’s YouTube channel on Friday, Jan. 10, follows the American rapper as he continues his search for “NYC’s Best Pub Burgers.”

Bronson sampled four burgers at Donovan’s, which claims to be the home of “the best burger in Queens,” trying the bar’s classic cheeseburger; the Santo Burger, featuring mozzarella and marinara sauce; the Jack Burger, featuring jalapenos, Pepper Jack cheese, sauteed onions and chipotle mayo; and the Texas Red, featuring homemade chili, jalapenos and cheddar.

He noted that the bar serves cheeseburgers by placing the cheese on the bun rather than directly onto the patty, in a nod to the old-school diner style.

Bronson gave all four burgers rave reviews, giving Donovan’s a score of 10 out of 10 for their food, service and decor.

“We’re not telling anybody because we want to keep this f*cking sh*t to ourselves,” Bronson said. “Oh, my God. It’s beyond juicy. I’m proud to be from Queens when I taste that.”

He praised Donovan’s for providing a “tremendous bite of food in the simplest form,” describing the food as “incredible.” Bronson pronounced the Texas Red his favorite burger by far, stating that the burger possessed that bit extra to set it apart from the other choices.

He also praised Donovan’s for their sweet potato fries, thick-cut steak fries, salad and onion rings.

Overall, Bronson said Donovan’s represents the very best of Queens and encouraged people to sit at the bar if they decide to visit the Woodside establishment.

“This is everything you can expect from Queens,” Bronson said. “You have cozy faces, happy, ready to f*cking really take care of you in the way that you need to be. Make them feel at home, make them feel good, old timey service… and sick ass food.”

First aired in 2016, F*ck That’s Delicious features more than 60 episodes to date and follows Bronson as he travels around the world sampling different foods, with a particular focus on New York-based establishments.