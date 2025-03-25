New 9-story building nears completion in Woodside, with affordable housing planned

March 25, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Construction has wrapped up for the facade of a 9-story building that will have 27 residences at 43-25 52nd St. in Woodside.

The building is 90 feet tall and spans 22,945 square feet. With an average unit scope of 849 square feet, the 27 residential units will most likely be rentals.

Approximately 20% of the units will be set aside for affordable housing during a future lottery. The building also includes a 36-foot-long rear yard and nine enclosed parking spaces.

The facade features white and black metal paneling that frames a grid of floor-to-ceiling windows and doors leading out to three stacks of balconies. Gray brick covers the first two stories and portions of the third and fourth stories. Minor finishing touches on the ground-floor windows and doors are expected to be completed within the coming weeks.

Construction crews have already begun pouring concrete in front of the entrance for the new sidewalks.

The wall at the southern lot of the building is left blank. At the eastern rear, several balconies lined with metal railings are featured. A centralized two-tiered mechanical bulkhead is on the building’s roof.

Prior to the construction of this new residential tower, 43-25 52nd St. was occupied by a two-story building for the El Renuevo Christian Council. Xiaoke Tang of Yi Lu Fa Corporation acquired the 10,000-square-foot property from Gabriel Blau and Joshua Deutsch for $3.25 million. The building was designed by Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects.

Construction is expected to be completely finished later this spring.